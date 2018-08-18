Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / The right crane in just a few clicks: Crane Advisor makes it easy to search

The right crane in just a few clicks: Crane Advisor makes it easy to search

in International Shipping News 18/08/2018

With the Crane Advisor, Konecranes offers a comfortable way to search for the right crane. The browser-based tool finds the individual crane system in four steps. The global leader for cranes and lifting equipment introduced the new version of Crane Advisor in English in September 2017. Further language versions have been developed since then. At the same time, Konecranes STORE launched online in diverse countries with more than 100,000 products, from electric hoists, to rope guides through to complete hoist gearboxes.

In four steps to the right crane: The Crane Advisor from Konecranes uses the Internet browser to take you to the right crane system and works on any device – whether smartphone, tablet, or desktop PC.

“Our Crane Advisor identifies the right crane system in only four steps, by industry, the maximum capacity needed, the required span width, and the individual class of use”, explains Mark Goringe, Konecranes Industrial Service – Area Director, Mid West Europe. Konecranes introduced the new browser-based tool at craneadvisor.konecranes.com/ in English globally in September last year.

All products can be accessed via the Internet: The wide range of the Konecranes STORE includes more than 100,000 products, from electric hoists, to rope guides through to complete hoist gearboxes – available 24/7 in 34 countries and shipped from local Konecranes branches.

Find the right crane system for every use

The intuitive user interface of the Crane Advisor works with all devices – whether smartphone, tablet, or desktop PC. “More than 4,000 visitors have already tried our tool in only a few months. We expect high demand in the UK as well”, says Mark Goringe. “We also want to continuously expand the choice of languages. For example, we are currently planning a Spanish version. Other languages will follow.”

The comprehensive range of the Konecranes STORE also includes the rope guide for small or medium hoists made by Konecranes and other manufacturers: It is light, robust and can be installed easily and fast.

Source: Konecranes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software