The right crane in just a few clicks: Crane Advisor makes it easy to search

With the Crane Advisor, Konecranes offers a comfortable way to search for the right crane. The browser-based tool finds the individual crane system in four steps. The global leader for cranes and lifting equipment introduced the new version of Crane Advisor in English in September 2017. Further language versions have been developed since then. At the same time, Konecranes STORE launched online in diverse countries with more than 100,000 products, from electric hoists, to rope guides through to complete hoist gearboxes.

“Our Crane Advisor identifies the right crane system in only four steps, by industry, the maximum capacity needed, the required span width, and the individual class of use”, explains Mark Goringe, Konecranes Industrial Service – Area Director, Mid West Europe. Konecranes introduced the new browser-based tool at craneadvisor.konecranes.com/ in English globally in September last year.

Find the right crane system for every use

The intuitive user interface of the Crane Advisor works with all devices – whether smartphone, tablet, or desktop PC. “More than 4,000 visitors have already tried our tool in only a few months. We expect high demand in the UK as well”, says Mark Goringe. “We also want to continuously expand the choice of languages. For example, we are currently planning a Spanish version. Other languages will follow.”

Source: Konecranes