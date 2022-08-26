The schedule of Greek Maritime Golf Event 2022

The Greek Maritime Golf Event, the best golf tournament in Greece according to the Sports Marketing Awards, is just around the corner for its 8th year and is once more expected to gather distinguished executives of the Greek and global maritime industry, on September 8-11, 2022, at Costa Navarino, Messinia.

Two-days of competitive golf action in new courses

This year’s event will be held with a new competition format as participants will compete for the top positions in a two-day shotgun scramble. The first round will take place on Friday, September 9, at 10:00am at The Hills Course, and the final results will derive after the second round, which is going to be held on Saturday, September 10, at 10:00am at the International Olympic Academy Golf Course.

More than 100 leading executives from the maritime industry will play in the two new 18-hole signature golf courses designed by two-time Masters champion and Ryder Cup legend José Marίa Olazábal at Navarino Hills. Players will compete in an idyllic landscape full of centuries-old olive trees with stunning views of the Ionian Sea, the historic Bay of Navarino and the picturesque port of Pylos, in order to claim the top three positions in the overall standings, whereas special awards will be given to individual players who will achieve the best scores in the “Longest Drive” and “Closest to the Pin” categories.

Golf clinic at The Dunes Course

Non-golfers will be able to attend a golf clinic on Saturday, September 10, at 12:00pm and participate in the putting competition that will be held at The Dunes Course.

Cocktail by Marine Tours

On Friday, September 9, the event will welcome all participants to the Cocktail by Marine Tours at 19:00pm.

Golf for a good cause

The Greek Maritime Golf Event will support the Non-Profit Company HOPEgenesis through its actions. On Saturday, September 10, during this year’s award ceremony, participants will have the opportunity to directly contribute with their desired amount at the designated area. The total amount to be collected will be given to the Non-Profit Company HOPEgenesis, operating in the health and social welfare sector, which aspires to reverse the trend of declining birth rates in Greece with the aim of providing complete medical care to women, from the moment they become pregnant until the day of their birth. For more information about HOPEgenesis: www.hopegenesis.org

Under Armour is the Official Clothing Partner

Aspiring to make all athletes better through passion, design, and the constant need for innovation, Under Armour offers a wide range of technological apparel and footwear products for the everyday & professional athlete. From its foundation to today, Under Armour has been a pioneer in the field of performance technological products with gear specifically designed to keep athletes cool, dry and light during training. The company firmly and dynamically declares its presence in sports events, embracing every form of sport.

Great maritime companies will be present

Greek Maritime Golf Event is attended by some of the leading shipping companies from Greece and Cyprus, as well as various other important companies that support the event.

IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry is the event’s Platinum Sponsor.

Mainline Shipping Company, Jotun Hellas and Onego Shipping Company are Golden Sponsors.

DNV, Arrow Hellas and Marine Tours are the Silver Sponsors.

Optima Shipbroking is the Official Sponsor.

Standard Club, Bacardi and Poseidonia Restaurant are the event’s Official Supporters.

Greek Maritime Golf Event is organized by Birdie Events, through an initiative of the recognized Greek PGA golfer, Mr. Thanos Karantzias. The award-winning sports marketing agency of ActiveMedia Group has undertaken the event’s Golf Production. The tournament is addressed exclusively to distinguished executives of the Greek shipping community.

Messinian Spa is the event’s Official Beauty Partner.

Minoa Water is the event’s Official Water.

Karalis Beach Hotel, Hellenic Grocery, Spitiko, Kayak and Athi Rodi are the event’s Partners.

Boo Productions is the Audio Visual Partner.

The event will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and the Hellenic Golf Federation.

Hashtags: #greekmaritimegolfevent #costavarino #navarinohills

Source: Greek Maritime Golf Event