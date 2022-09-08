The Shipowners’ Club appoints Theo Kailis to its Board of Directors

The Shipowners’ Club, the leading P&I insurer in the smaller and specialist vessel sector, is delighted to announce the appointment of Theo Kailis to its Board of Directors.

The co-option was agreed at the Club’s Board meeting on the 1 September, with effect from the November 2022 meeting.

Theo Kailis is an Executive Director of Austral Fisheries, West Australia and brings to the Club’s Board huge experience in the global fishing vessel sector, which remains a very significant vessel sector to the Club, plus his knowledge of the Australian market.

Commenting on the appointment the Club’s Chairman, Donald A. MacLeod, stated: “I am delighted at the breadth of skills that Theo brings to the Club and reinforces the long standing association that Shipowners’ Club have enjoyed with Austral Fisheries. Such skills will undoubtedly be of significant benefit to the Club’s mutual Membership. The Board and Club management look forward to working with Theo to deliver the Club’s strategic objectives primarily ensuring the peace of mind of our global membership in all their operations”.

Source: The Shipowners’ Club