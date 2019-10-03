The Shipowners’ Club opens new service office in Greece

The Shipowners’ Club, the leading mutual P&I insurer in the small and specialist vessel sector, have opened a new service office in Greece.

On Thursday 19 September 2019 over 70 guests, including brokers, correspondents and lawyers, met with representatives of the Club’s management and the Club’s Chairman, to celebrate the opening of the Club’s Greek office. The opening of the new premises, which is based in the port city of Piraeus, was officiated with a blessing conducted by the priest of St Nicholas Church.

Over a number of years, the Club has been encouraged by the steady growth of its Greek business. The decision, therefore, to open a dedicated service office exemplifies the Club’s commitment to its Membership in the region.

Simon Swallow, CEO commented: “The opening of our new office is a mark of our gratitude to our Members and their brokers for their exemplary support over a number of years. By investing in a Greek service office we are able to provide enhanced support for both operators and our network of correspondents in the region, who perform an invaluable service as the eyes and ears of the association.”

Whilst the Club’s core insurance activities will continue to be overseen by the London office, the Greek office will provide local support, ensuring the highest levels of service and efficiency.

Source: The Shipowners’ Club