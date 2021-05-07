The shipping company Philippine Span Asia Carrier Corp. goes digital by implementing SERTICA Fleet Management

Implementing SERTICA will digitalize and streamline internal processes and increase the level of transparency across all departments at Philippine Span Asia Carrier Corp (PSACC).

PSACC has an ambitious growth strategy and to help achieve its targets, the shipping company is implementing SERTICA Fleet Management Software onboard 19 vessels.

Jordan Go, CEO at PSACC tells, “Today, our procurement flows are 100% paper based and we wish to eliminate manual processes to create more efficient and cost-effective workflows. In SERTICA we can digitalize the entire process from when the vessel sends a requisition to the spare part is received on board.”

SERTICA provides PSACC with an overview of expenses across its suppliers. They can easily track vendors and use supplier scorecards – all from one central system. This allows PSACC to leverage volume to reduce the costs and they can easily analyze how to achieve cost reduction.

PSACC will not only digitalize its procurement flows, but also achieve the synergy of linking procurement, safety and maintenance in the same system.

Rajesh Pillai, Business Development Manager at Logimatic tells, “Digitalizing maintenance in SERTICA provides PSACC with a complete overview of all maintenance activities across the fleet. This will result in improved performance of the machinery by timely maintenance and reduce downtime.”

Jordan Go, CEO at PSACC concludes, “I expect that this digital transformation will increase our productivity. The transparency across departments will make it easier for us to manage risks, ensure contract compliance, and achieve greater inventory control.”

Source: Logimatic