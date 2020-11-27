The Standard Club Asia Ltd – new banking arrangements – urgent action required

The club’s banking facilities, currently held with Nordea Bank AB Singapore Branch, will be switching to Nordea Bank London with immediate effect. This follows a decision made by Nordea Bank to close their Singapore branch, as a result of which the club’s Singapore accounts will cease to operate on 12 December 2020. We kindly request therefore that, going forward, all remittances are made to the new Nordea Bank London accounts. Please instruct your accounts teams to take urgent action to update their records.The details of the new accounts are as follows:

Account name (for all accounts listed below): The Standard Club Asia Ltd

Bank: Nordea Bank London

Sort Code:404878

Swift BIC Code: NDEAGB2LXXX

Details of the new banking arrangements will be included on all new debit notes issued by the club.

If you wish to verify the information in this circular you may obtain verbal confirmation of the changes from your usual Standard Asia contact

Source: Standard Club