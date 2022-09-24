The Standard Club PEME scheme – benefitting members and seafarers

Our PEME scheme is focused on ensuring that members receive seafarers’ PEME certificates that they can trust and that preventable claims are kept to a minimum.

Members benefit from having a higher level of knowledge regarding a potential, allowing for an informed decision to be taken about whether to employ a seafarer aboard a vessel.

Seafarers benefit from participation in the scheme by taking advantage of medical treatment/advice which can extend their careers, especially in the case of untreated chronic illness.

Source: The Standard Club