The Standard Club PEME scheme – benefitting members and seafarers

in Marine Insurance P&I Club News 24/09/2022

Our PEME scheme is focused on ensuring that members receive seafarers’ PEME certificates that they can trust and that preventable claims are kept to a minimum.

Members benefit from having a higher level of knowledge regarding a potential, allowing for an informed decision to be taken about whether to employ a seafarer aboard a vessel.

Seafarers benefit from participation in the scheme by taking advantage of medical treatment/advice which can extend their careers, especially in the case of untreated chronic illness.
Source: The Standard Club

