The Superrich Are Increasingly Coming Under Attack During The Corona Crisis

If history has taught us one thing, it is this: In every crisis people look for scapegoats. Crises and pandemics fuel fear and insecurity, but also hostility. In most cases, this aggression is directed at out-groups, typically other nations or minorities. In Italy, for example, hatred is currently being directed at Germans, whose alleged unwillingness to help during the current crisis is being used to create associations with the Hitler era. Earlier this year, as the corona crisis started to unfold, many countries registered verbal and physical assaults on people who looked “Asian.” Increasingly, it is now the rich who are being targeted with threats and hostility. In particular, the media has been stoking discontent with claims that rich people and celebrities have better access to Covid-19 tests than anyone else.

Front Of The Line For Tests?

Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York, expressed the mood against the rich and other “privileged” celebrities when he declared that “an entire NBA team should not get tested for Covid-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested. Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick.” During a recent press conference, Donald Trump was also asked whether “the well-connected go to the front of the line” for corona tests. “You’d have to ask them that question,” he replied, suggesting that should not be the case. “Perhaps that’s been the story of life. That does happen on occasion, and I’ve noticed where some people have been tested fairly quickly.”

The New York Times recently ran an extensive article under the headline: “Need a Coronavirus Test? Being Rich and Famous May Help.” The article continued: “A shortage in testing has left sick people and health care workers around the U.S. without answers. Yet the list of celebrity patients grows every day, raising questions about privileged access.” Of course, the criticism is justified if some people—perhaps because of their connections and personal relationships—find it easier to get access to tests. But articles like the one in The New York Times create the impression that the current test situation has been highlighted in order to fuel existing resentment against the rich. In addition, the article cites other “evidence” against the rich, such as their escape into “Doomsday Bunkers,” even though this probably only applies to a minority of them at best.

