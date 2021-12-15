The Swedish Club announces shift at the helm for 2023

At its meeting on 9 December, The Swedish Club’s Board of Directors made the decision to appoint Thomas Nordberg to succeed Lars Rhodin as Managing Director from 1 January 2023, when Rhodin retires.

“The Board of Directors is delighted to have recruited Nordberg, who has close to 30 years’ experience in the marine insurance industry, where he is well known and respected. His broad knowledge of underwriting, claims, and executive management has been built in various international positions,” states Lennart Simonsson, Chairman of the Board of The Swedish Club. “Thomas Nordberg will lead the Club forward after its 150th anniversary next year and continue the focus to deliver the high-quality services and support that we are known for.”

“I am happy to hand over to Thomas Nordberg next year”, says Lars Rhodin, who has been the Club’s Managing Director since 2008. “Nordberg will bring a combination of experience, market knowledge and understanding of our members’ requirements. The Swedish Club team stands ready to welcome him on board.”

Thomas Nordberg adds: “The Swedish Club is highly respected in the industry as a combined P&I club and marine underwriter. I look forward to leading the Club’s development in the years ahead, with a continued focus on added value for its members and other stakeholders.”

Thomas Nordberg holds an L.L.M., Master of Law, from the University of Lund, Sweden, and has studied Maritime Law at the Institute of Maritime Law in Oslo, Norway.

