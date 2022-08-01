The Swedish Club Opens Singapore Office

The Swedish Club is delighted to announce the opening of a new office in Singapore. Following 150 years in business and more than 50 years of international development, this move acknowledges the importance of the growing markets in Asia and the Club’s commitment to serving its members locally.

A full-service office, Team Singapore is responsible for members in Singapore and other markets in Asia including India, Japan and Thailand.

Brian Png, Team Manager for the Singapore office says: “Singapore is widely recognised as one of the most important maritime hubs in the world and the opening of this new office is an important step for The Swedish Club. It will complement Team Hong Kong and enable us jointly to fully capitalise on our all-in-one offering and secure and further enhance our position in Asia, strengthening the brand with enhanced underwriting, claims and loss prevention services.

“The Swedish Club has earned a reputation for the level of service it offers members, and the quality and speed of its claims response. Our membership in Singapore has grown significantly over past years, and a base in Singapore means that we are more accessible to our members, prospects and business partners, and are able to offer support face to face.

“Importantly, being part of this unique shipping community offers the Club many opportunities for further expansion in this vibrant region.”

The Swedish Club opened its first office outside Sweden in 1980 in Piraeus and its second in Hong Kong in 1982. Since then, it has opened offices in Oslo, and London.

