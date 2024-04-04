The Swedish Club Welcomes Martti Simojoki as New Loss Prevention Manager

The Swedish Club proudly announces the appointment of Martti Simojoki as the newest addition to our team, taking on the crucial new role of Loss Prevention Manager. Martti brings a wealth of expertise and experience from his extensive 20-year career, having served as a Senior Loss Prevention Manager at Alandia in Finland and holding a number of significant positions onboard ships worldwide. Additionally, his tenure as a Marine Superintendent at Wallenius in Stockholm has further enriched his understanding of maritime operations.

Having previously fallen under the auspices of the Claims Department, the introduction of a Loss Prevention Manager within The Swedish Club marks a significant development for the club as it recognises the increasing importance and complexity of Loss Prevention. Martti will play an integral part in shaping the role and will lead the Club forward in delivering industry-leading loss prevention initiatives. He will oversee team development and engage with members and the maritime industry through various channels to offer support and insights. Additionally, he will spearhead the analysis of loss trends, drive the development of innovative loss prevention strategies, and lead the formulation of sustainable approaches to minimise risks.

Martti, who will be based in Gothenburg, will be supported by the entire global team of seasoned professionals, each bringing a diverse background and expertise to our loss prevention services.

Commenting on Martti’s appointment, Johan Kahlmeter, Director Claims, remarked, “Martti’s selection as the new LP Manager reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing our Loss Prevention efforts. His proven track record and innovative mindset perfectly align with our mission to excel amidst the challenges of the Maritime Industry.”

Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, Martti stated, “I am very pleased, both professionally and personally, to have been granted the opportunity to join The Swedish Club and take on this new position. Playing a key role in a P&I club with such a highly regarded and respected loss prevention programme, combined with its global reach, drive and ability to provide ground-breaking solutions, was very appealing to me. I very much look forward to working with our members and the entire Swedish Club team!”

Martti Simojoki’s appointment highlights The Swedish Club’s commitment to enhancing its organisational capabilities, ensuring robust support for members amidst an evolving market landscape.

Source: Swedish Club