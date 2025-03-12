The Switch logs over 50 new contracts for its latest-generation DC-Hubs

The Switch, one of the world’s leading providers of innovative power electronics for the marine industry, has secured 50+ new contracts for its latest-generation The Switch DC-Hub, underscoring its growing popularity as a preferred power distribution solution for future-proof, flexible and low-emission vessels.

All but one of the orders involve battery solutions, ranging from plug-in hybrids to fully electric vessels, across a wide variety of ship types, including product carriers, ferries, Ro-Ro vessels, offshore vessels, cruise ships and containerships.

The contracts have been awarded via leading systems integrators. Importantly, more than 60% of end customers are European shipowners, with 50% located in Norway. This proves that The Switch DC-Hub fits seamlessly into the region’s strong push toward greener shipping and compliance with tightening emissions regulations.

“Our DC-Hub is all about efficiency, flexibility and future readiness,” said Teemu Heikkilä, Product Line Director, Power Electronics at The Switch. “By designing optimal DC distribution for each vessel, we can improve efficiency. This leads to lower fuel consumption while increasing system redundancy. Batteries are the obvious driver for our DC-Hub, because they perfectly complement each other. This combination ensures efficient utilization of energy in every condition, reducing operational costs and the need for maintenance.”

Smarter DC distribution

The Switch DC-Hub is purpose-built to do more with less – a design philosophy that helps shipowners simplify maintenance and improve overall system efficiency. One standout feature is its plug-and-play flexibility. Owners can easily connect batteries, fuel cells, shaft generators or even entirely new energy sources as they become viable. This makes it the ideal choice for vessels preparing to transition toward zero emissions.

“We’re giving shipowners a product platform that’s ready for anything the future holds. Whether it’s integrating advanced energy storage, switching to green fuels or adding entirely new technologies, the DC-Hub is built to evolve along with the industry’s needs,” Heikkilä added.

Key reasons to choose The Switch DC-Hub:

Fuel savings and lower emissions: By running gensets at optimal loads, the system cuts fuel use and emissions from day one.

Space and weight savings: Compact design frees up valuable space compared to bulky AC switchboards.

Simpler integration: Flexible, modular system works with batteries, fuel cells and generators – today and tomorrow.

Redundancy and safety: Independent connections to each power source increase system redundancy, enhancing operational safety.

Future-proof design: Evolving with future energy sources and regulatory demands.

Accelerating the green transition

With shipping coming under increasing pressure to decarbonize, The Switch’s advanced power electronics portfolio is helping shipowners slash emissions, improve efficiency and build future-ready fleets.

“The key to sustainable shipping is smarter electrification products,” Heikkilä said. “By combining our DC-Hub with our suite of ultrafast protection devices, we’re enabling vessels to achieve both immediate fuel savings and long-term future-proofing, positioning them for compliance in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.”

Source: The Switch