The Team Behind a Canal Transit

With thousands of vessels transiting each year from around the world, there is no doubt that the Panama Canal plays an important role in global trade. Since its opening in 1914, the waterway has continued to rise to each challenge, cultivating a legacy of innovation, connectivity and collaboration along the way.

As we mark recent milestones such as the 4000th Neopanamax transit, we not only celebrate the waterway’s achievements, but also the dedicated team behind them – the men and women working behind-the-scenes to ensure the continued success of the Canal’s operations each day.

The following infographic showcases the important roles undertaken by the members of our workforce who facilitate each transit: from the booking assistants and schedulers to deckhands and linehandlers. These individuals join countless others in our dedicated workforce who together serve as the foundation for the waterway’s continued growth and commitment to providing a safe and reliable service.

Source: Panama Canal Authority