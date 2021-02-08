The ‘Tesla of the Seas’ – pioneering British company, Windship Technology unveils first True Zero Emission ship design

With shipping now accounting for over 3% of global CO2 emissions, and still increasing, the innovative all-ship solution is set to revitalise an industry under pressure to reform

8th February 2021, London: Windship Technology, a British company with a whole-ship solution to tackle the CO2 emissions of the shipping industry, today unveils its designs and announces an investment partnership with one of the world’s leading classification agencies.

Starting from a clean drawing board, Technical Director Simon Rogers and his design team developed and tested at the renowned Wolfson Unit in Southampton the company’s patented high performance, highly efficient triple-wing rig. The technical team further developed a new diesel electric ship drive system that eliminates CO2, NOX, SOX and particulate matter to True Zero whilst also incorporating large solar arrays, carbon capture, optimised hull shapes and specialised weather routing software into the overall design package.

The eye-catching triple-wing rigs produce a driving force several multiples greater than single masted solutions of the same height currently being promoted in the industry. The 48m Windship Technology rig is stowable on deck through a unique, innovative stowage solution to aid port navigation and cargo handling. Its composite structure is borne out of technology and design from the wind turbine industry, ensuring reliability and longevity of greater than 25 years.

Professor Philip Wilson, formerly Professor of Ship Dynamics at the Ship Science Department at the University of Southampton is convinced by Windship Technology’s solution saying: “The holistic approach demonstrated in this solution whereby wind power, solar power and the reduction of harmful exhaust emissions to effectively zero, are all brought together, means that at last there is a design solution that the International Maritime Organisation can champion to achieve its requirements for ‘at least’ zero carbon shipping.”

Now the company announces a significant partnership investment with the international registrar and classification society DNV who will be conducting both an outside-in and inside-out verification to fully assess Windship Technology’s whole-ship design with a view to classifying emission reductions, safety and operability.

Per Marius Berrefjord (Senior Vice President) of DNV commented: “We are delighted to be working with such experienced professionals at Windship Technology in a project which aims to help transform the entire shipping industry to True Zero. We will work closely with the project team in a fully transparent manner as we now initiate the work to establish a simulation model that will help us verify the GHG emission reduction capability of the technology. We are also preparing for a HAZID that shall verify the safety and operability of ships with Windship Technology installed. These activities will be followed by further verification activities as the project moves forward. Windship is supplying information in a fully transparent manner, and DNV will ensure a thorough verification process. We are looking forward to dive deeper into the very interesting technology presented by Windship.”

Against a backdrop of new build ship orders down over 50% in 2020, and regulators such as the International Maritime Organisation backed by the United Nations demanding environmental and sustainable reform from the industry, Windship Technology is offering a ‘Tesla of the Seas’ solution for shipping. The Windship Technology True Zero Emission solution is presently the only viable and most economical zero emission project for ocean-going bulk carrier and oil tanker ships.

As an investment case, the solution appeals to asset owners looking to secure their investments over the lifespan of a ship’s working life and is attracting significant investor interest in the financial markets. Windship Technology is now looking to cement commercial partnerships with major ship owners, operators and investors with the vision to transform the shipping industry and address the growing emissions issue that can no longer be ignored.

Speaking about the new cooperation with DNV, Lars Carlsson, Director of Windship Technology commented: “Working with DNV is a major step towards proving true zero emission status. The industry cannot sit back any longer. The clock is ticking and regulation will force a new approach for an industry that is traditionally hesitant to change. Shipping is not fit for purpose in the future. Shipping and oil companies are the only major industries still increasing their emissions and must change and think differently if it is to have any hope of reaching the emissions targets set out in law.”

Source: Windship Technology