The transparency revolution in shipping: charting a course to a sustainable future

As CEO of Shipnet, I’ve witnessed the maritime industry’s technological evolution over the past two decades. From rudimentary satellite communications to advanced AI-powered route optimisation, we’ve seen remarkable progress. However, the next wave of change isn’t about hardware or software – it’s about something far more fundamental: transparency.

For centuries, shipping has operated behind a veil of secrecy. Vessel emissions, fuel consumption, and environmental impacts have been closely guarded secrets, hidden away in logbooks and proprietary databases. This opacity has allowed inefficiencies to persist and obscured the true environmental cost of global trade. But that era is coming to an end as progressive shipowners embrace radical transparency around their environmental performance.

At Shipnet, we’re seeing a growing cohort of forward-thinking owners voluntarily disclosing their vessels’ carbon intensity, energy efficiency, and emissions data. They recognise that transparency is no longer optional – it’s a competitive advantage in a world increasingly focused on sustainability.

This shift is being driven by multiple factors. End users of ships, from major charterers to commodity traders, are demanding accountability in their supply chains. They want to know the carbon footprint of every bulk cargo and tanker load. Investors, particularly those with ESG mandates, are scrutinising shipping companies’ environmental credentials before committing capital. And regulators, from the IMO to national governments, are implementing ever-stricter emissions reporting requirements.

Leading shipowners are responding to these pressures by opening up their books and sharing granular data on their fleets’ performance. This goes far beyond annual sustainability reports. We’re seeing real-time emissions data, detailed breakdowns of fuel consumption by vessel and route, and transparent comparisons against industry benchmarks.

This new era of transparency is unleashing a wave of innovation and competition. When environmental data is out in the open, it creates powerful incentives to improve. Shipowners are investing in cleaner technologies like wind-assisted propulsion, air lubrication systems, and battery-hybrid powertrains. They’re optimising operations through slow steaming, just-in-time port arrivals, and weather routing. The entire industry is being pushed to raise its game.

The benefits of transparency extend beyond environmental performance. Open data sharing is enabling better collaboration across the maritime ecosystem. Ports are using emissions data to incentivise cleaner vessels. Charterers are incorporating environmental metrics into their vetting criteria. And technology providers like Shipnet, are developing new tools to harness this wealth of data.

Of course, the path to transparency isn’t without challenges. Legacy IT systems, concerns about competitive advantage, and a longstanding culture of secrecy all present obstacles. Some shipowners worry that transparency will expose inefficiencies or lead to unfavourable comparisons. There are also valid questions about data standardisation, verification, and privacy.

But the payoff for embracing transparency is immense. Transparent shipowners are building trust with stakeholders, attracting environmentally conscious customers, and positioning themselves as leaders in sustainability. They’re also gaining valuable insights from their data, identifying opportunities for efficiency improvements and cost savings.

Moreover, transparency is proving to be a powerful tool for combating greenwashing. In an industry where unsubstantiated environmental claims have become all too common, hard data provides a much-needed reality check. Companies that can back up their sustainability claims with verifiable data are gaining a significant edge in the market. We’re also seeing it spread from environmental data to other areas like safety records, labour practices, and anti-corruption measures. I believe this shift will reshape shipping as profoundly as containerisation did decades ago. The industry’s culture of secrecy is giving way to a new era of openness and accountability.

In line with our commitment to driving transparency and innovation in the maritime industry, Shipnet has launched Helix, a groundbreaking data analysis solution. Helix represents a significant leap forward in our mission to empower shipping companies with actionable insights. By creating a digital representation of your shipping business, Helix seamlessly integrates data from diverse sources such as safety records, freight rates and procurement data. This holistic approach allows shipowners to uncover hidden insights within their fleet’s DNA, enabling more informed decision-making and operational improvements. Helix’s flexible reporting dashboard can integrate with existing programs like Excel, Sisense, and Microsoft Power BI, making it adaptable to various business needs. Whether it’s enhancing safety measures, optimising freight rates or improving ESG performance, Helix provides the analytical firepower to drive meaningful change. As we continue to develop this platform, we’re excited about the upcoming integration of AI tools later in 2024, which will further revolutionise data analysis in the shipping industry.

But technology alone isn’t enough. This transformation requires a fundamental change in mindset. It demands leadership from shipowners willing to take the first step, even when it means exposing vulnerabilities. It requires collaboration between competitors to establish industry-wide standards and best practices. And it calls for a new level of engagement with stakeholders, from seafarers to shippers to society at large.

As we navigate this transition, there will undoubtedly be challenges. Data quality, cyber security, and balancing transparency with commercial sensitivity are all issues that need to be addressed. But the potential rewards – both for individual companies and for the industry as a whole – far outweigh the risks.

The future of shipping is transparent. It’s a future where environmental performance is measured, shared, and continuously improved. Where customers can make informed choices based on real data. Where innovation flourishes in the light of open competition. And where shipping reclaims its place as a responsible, trusted enabler of global trade.

Source: By Terje Kristiansen, CEO Shipnet