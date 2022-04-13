The Wave Acquires FCR Finland

Genoa based De Wave Group, the global outfitting company, lands in Finland with the acquisition of FCR, laying down a strategic bridgehead both on the Northern European and Scandinavian shipbuilding and refitting markets. FCR Finland has been operating for over a decade in this market, in particular in the branch of public areas and cabins construction on large passenger and cruise ships. With nearly fifty highly specialized employees and a turnover of 28 million of Euros, FCR will further strengthen its strategic positioning with its own management, to which De Wave has reiterated full confidence. This new acquisition represents a further confirmation of The Wave growth strategy, focused on leading areas in the field of shipbuilding, thus strengthening relationships with major cruise operators. “Our acquisition plan is in full swing and is now meant to a further step forward. Market requires increasingly global profiles in order to be able to successfully face future challenges” states Pompili.

“This operation strengthens our international position and allows us to sign a strong alliance with one of the main players in Northern Europe”. De Wave acquired Tecnavi (a leading company in the production of on board systems) just two weeks ago. Thanks to this further development, the Genoa based group, led by CEO Riccardo Pompili, is speeding up its race toward a total turnover of 300 million euros this year, compared to 210 million in 2021. De Wave is the succesful result of the merge of three historic naval interiors brands (De Wave, Precetti group and Spencer Contract); the group is now fully controlled by the American investment fund Platinum Equity.

Source: De Wave Group