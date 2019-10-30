The West of England teams up with leading law firm in Denmark, Gorrissen Federspiel, to deliver seminar on current topics

West of England P&I Club, (“West”) a leading mutual insurer, is strengthening its efforts to ensure that its Members are fully conversant with the latest position on a range of legal matters.

The most recent seminar, which took place in October at the Nimb Hotel in Copenhagen, a country where West has many owner and charterer Members, was run in conjunction with Gorrissen Federspiel, a leading law firm in Denmark with strong international relations. The seminar was very well attended, with around 52 delegates, who were provided with an update on the latest sanctions developments and the issues arising out of trading to war zones, such as the Strait of Hormuz, and an English Law case update.

With the Low Sulphur Fuel Regulations 2020 just two months away, this was also an opportunity to provide the very latest advice on the implications, both practical and legal, of this fundamental change being imposed on the shipping industry.

The seminar was followed by a cocktail reception where delegates could share their own insights, question speakers further and socialise with each other and the West and Gorrissen teams.

Paul Kaye, Head of Claims (European Team) at the West commented: “The seminar provided wide-ranging information to help our Members deal with the significant challenges facing shipping today. We were delighted to see so many of our Members and contacts in the Danish market and to engage with them on current topics.”

Source: West of England P&I Club