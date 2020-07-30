The world’s first LNG-fuelled research vessel ATAIR receives LNG in Gasum’s first truck-to-ship bunkering operation in Germany

On July 27th, the Nordic energy company Gasum has conducted the first truck-to-ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation in Germany. Gasum delivered LNG to the world’s first LNG-fueled research vessel ATAIR. ATAIR is currently under construction at Fassmer shipyard in Berne/Motzen in Germany.

ATAIR is the world’s first LNG-fueled research vessel. The vessel will enter into service in 2020 and will replace the old ATAIR, commissioned in 1987. Fassmer was awarded the contract to build the ship for the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH), which will use the vessel for sea surveying, wreck search and research. Gasum is delivering the LNG and supporting Fassmer in the execution of the operation at the shipyard.

The decision to equip the ATAIR with engines that can run on LNG was made because LNG emits significantly less emissions compared to a diesel-fueled ship. As a result, the new ATAIR does not only comply with the TIER III exhaust emission regulations, but also with the EPA TIER IV rules regarding soot particles. Furthermore, the underwater sounds of the vessel are optimized, which protects the marine environment and ensures optimal conditions for the scientific work.

“Our first LNG bunkering operation with trucks in Germany was a great success and we are proud that we can support the Fassmer shipyard with this very important newbuild project. Gasum have already supported customers with ship-to-ship deliveries in North West Europe. However, this truck-to-ship delivery underlines our commitment to expand our geographical footprint in continental Europe. We are working actively on extending our business in the region and have lined up several projects in Germany, Poland, The Netherlands and Belgium.” says Jacob Granqvist, Sales Director, LNG Maritime, Gasum.

LNG is the cleanest available marine fuel, and it’s rapidly becoming the most commonly used alternative to traditional fuels. The use of LNG significantly improves local air quality as well as reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20%, and it meets all the current and forthcoming regulations set out by the International Maritime Organization and the EU. Furthermore, LNG is suitable for all vessel types.

Source: Gasum