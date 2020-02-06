The world’s greenest Ro-Ro ferries will have Corvus Energy batteries on board for zero-emissions operations

Corvus Energy is pleased to announce that the company has been selected by Wärtsilä to supply energy storage systems (ESS) for three new battery hybrid ferries for Finnlines. The Finnish ferry operator with a fleet of 20 ships is part of Italy’s Grimaldi Group.

All three ships will have the RINA’s Green Plus class notation and will be the most modern and environmentally friendly Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels ever built. The ships are designed for flexible Ro-Ro cargo. With a length of 238 m and a beam of 34 m, they will have a capacity of 5,800 lane-meters and more than 5,000 m2 of vehicle decks.

The environmentally friendly vessels will be built with the latest technology available to ensure the lowest CO2 emissions. In addition to Wärtsilä’s Hybrid Power Conversion system which includes Corvus ESS that enables zero-emission operations in port, they will be equipped with Wärtsilä’s energy efficient engines, exhaust gas scrubbers and an innovative air lubrication system to reduce hull resistance. The vessels’ hulls are similar to those of the “Grimaldi Green 5th Generation” vessels but are customized for Finnlines to meet their requirements of heavy cargo and operation in cold climates with the highest Finnish/Swedish ice class.

“There is significant potential for fuel and emissions reduction in Ro-Ro ships as they are normally on fixed routes,” explains Roger Rosvold, Senior Vice President of Sales at Corvus Energy. “Finnlines is at the absolute forefront when it comes to innovation and sustainable operations. They have invested heavily in technology for all their vessels to reduce emissions. Combined with a series of operational measures such as timetable planning and route optimization, as well as optimizing speed, load and trim, Finnlines continues their progress towards sustainable operation of their fleet operations.”

Rosvold continues: “We are extremely proud to be chosen as ESS supplier for these vessels that will be the most innovative and efficient Ro-Ro vessels in the world.”

The vessels will be built at Nanjing shipyard and are expected for delivery in 2021 and onwards for operation in the Baltic Sea.

Source: Corvus Energy