The world’s second largest single container terminal completed the final “puzzle”

On July 22, as the No. 1 container terminal project in the Chuanshan Port Area of Ningbo Zhoushan Port successfully passed the handover and acceptance, the world’s second largest single container terminal-Ningbo Zhoushan Port Chuanshan Port Container Terminal completed the last piece of the puzzle.

The number of berths built has increased to 11, the length of the wharf shoreline has increased to 3740 meters, and the annual throughput is estimated to be 620,000 TEUs.

The project further improved the overall layout of the container berths of Ningbo Zhoushan Port, and enhanced the container throughput and competitiveness of Ningbo Zhoushan Port.

Source: Ningbo Zhoushan Port