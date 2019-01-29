Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / There Are No Indications of Recession on Horizon, Says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

There Are No Indications of Recession on Horizon, Says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

in World Economy News 29/01/2019

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday he sees no signs of a recession on the horizon in the wake of a 35-day government shutdown that weighed on growth early in the year.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Mr. Mnuchin said officials believe U.S. gross domestic product grew 3% in 2018, and they expect the U.S. economy can keep up that robust pace again this year.

Asked about the effect of the shutdown on growth, the Treasury secretary pointed to earlier comments from White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett that most of the cost will likely be recovered, but he said the administration hasn’t completed its analysis.

“The good news is we got the government open, people are back to work and we have not seen any significant impact on the economy,” he said.
Source: Dow Jones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software