There Are No Indications of Recession on Horizon, Says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday he sees no signs of a recession on the horizon in the wake of a 35-day government shutdown that weighed on growth early in the year.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Mr. Mnuchin said officials believe U.S. gross domestic product grew 3% in 2018, and they expect the U.S. economy can keep up that robust pace again this year.

Asked about the effect of the shutdown on growth, the Treasury secretary pointed to earlier comments from White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett that most of the cost will likely be recovered, but he said the administration hasn’t completed its analysis.

“The good news is we got the government open, people are back to work and we have not seen any significant impact on the economy,” he said.

