Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A. Reports Higher Six-Month Financial Results

Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A. (ThPA S.A. or the “Company”), the operator of the port of Thessaloniki and the multi-gateway intermodal network and logistics solution provider for the Balkans and the broader Southeast, Central and Eastern European region, announced the financial results for the 1st half of 2024.

Specifically, following the approval of the Semi-Annual Financial Report from the Board of Directors (BoD) on 25.09.2024, it is announced that the consolidated revenue of the Group for the 1st half of 2024 was increased by 17,3%, to € 48,4 mil., from € 41,2 mil. for the 1st half of 2023. All key business units at group level, showed revenue increase: the container terminal posted a significant revenue increase of 16,7% (to € 34,3 mil.), the conventional cargo terminal increased by 20,7% (to € 10,9 mil.), the real estate sector and passenger traffic (cruise & ferry) increased by 11,0% and 108,5% respectively (to € 2,1 mil. and € 0,6 mil. respectively).

Regarding the performance of the Group, there was a net increase in profitability at all levels: Gross Profits increased by 29,2%, to € 22,4 mil., Operating Profits (EBITDA) increased by 37,6% to € 20,8 mil. and Net Profits after taxes of the Group increased by 62,3%, to € 13,6 mil. The capital expenditure plan (CapEx) for the 1st half of 2024 reached € 2,8 mil., while it is expected to be accelerated in the 2nd half, with purchases of new container stacking equipment as well as various loading and unloading equipment, while upgrades to the Port’s infrastructure and equipment are underway.

The Executive Chairman of the BoD, Mr. Athanasios Liagkos noted: “ThPA S.A. recorded strong performance in all key business units in the first half of 2024, showing increased revenue and profit at group level. The dynamic start of 2024 highlights the progress in achieving our goals. Acting collectively and based on our strategic plan, we are implementing actions that strengthen the leading role of the Port of Thessaloniki in international trade, promoting connectivity, the development of the wider port community and the country. We remain committed to upgrading the Port, having launched infrastructure and equipment projects at our facilities for the second half of this year. On behalf of the Board of Directors, a heartfelt thank you to all of our people for their dedication which has been instrumental in this strong performance.”

Source: Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A.