Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Relaunching of the tender for the expansion of Pier 6

«Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A.», informs the investing public that pursuant to decision No. 7789/10.11.2023 of the Board of Directors of the Company, it was decided to relaunch the tender process for the selection of the Contractor for the Project «Pier 6, expansion of the marine works infrastructure» (the «Project»), which is part of the Mandatory Investments based on the Company’s Concession Agreement with the Greek State, with the publication of a tender for the Expression of Interest to the interested Contracting Companies for participation in the 1st Stage «Preselection of the Tender». The specific decision for the implementation of the Project was taken due to the new requirements arising from the legislative change in the licensing procedure, in order to achieve the optimal terms for the Company.

The Board of Directors therefore, with the same decision, approved the cancellation of the Tender Process for the selection of the contractor of the Project, in accordance with conditions 4.2. of the Invitation to Expression of Interest for participation in the 1st Stage of Pre-selection and terms 4.2.7 and 4.4. of the Invitation to Submit Binding Offers for participation in the 2nd Stage of the tender.

Source: Thessaloniki Port Authority SA