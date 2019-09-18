Thetius launches technology discovery platform

Thetius announced the beta launch of a new business intelligence platform for maritime innovation. Thetius Insight allows users to access up to date information on startups and innovation projects throughout the maritime sector and offers a new way for established shipping companies to understand and engage with innovative businesses.

“This project was born out of frustration,” says Nick Chubb, Founder at Thetius. “There are so many amazing projects going on in our industry but they are often hidden away. Through Thetius Insight we can highlight projects at every stage of development and give established shipping companies the tools and information they need to successfully transform their own businesses”

Thetius Insight includes:

220+ profiles of maritime startups innovation projects.

Access to in-depth research into new technology areas

The ability to request private and custom research into strategically important technologies or companies

Thetius Insight is available in Beta from today with limited access available for free, and unlimited access available from £99/month, visit https://insight.thetius.com for more information.

Thetius is a maritime innovation consultancy on a mission to enable innovation across the ocean supply chain by bringing together the right combination of people, insight, and technology. Their clients include major technology companies, venture investors, government bodies, and NGOs.

Source: Thetius