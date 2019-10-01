Third LNG tanker to load at Freeport as feedgas flows hit record high

A third LNG tanker has moved into position to load at the Freeport LNG export facility as feedgas flows to the facility hit a record high on Monday, data from S&P Global Platts Analytics showed.

The Shell-controlled 174,000 cu m Pan Americas berthed at the Texas-based facility on Sunday, after waiting off the US Gulf Coast for almost two weeks.

The tanker has moved into position to begin loading just as feedgas flows to Freeport LNG have begun to ramp up in anticipation of the start of commercial service in October.

On Monday, 733 Mcf of gas was delivered to the facility.

Average feedgas flows for the past week have reached 477 Mcf/day, more than double the 159 Mcf/day levels seen earlier in September. Since the introduction of regular feedgas in July, a total of 10.63 Bcf has been sent to the facility.

Around five commissioning cargoes are expected to be loaded from the liquefaction plant before the start of commercial operations, according to market sources.

The first two commissioning cargoes from the project have been sent eastward, with the first delivered to the UAE on board the 155,300 cu m Jurojin and the second currently in transit to Spain on the 145,000 cu m Methane Heather Sally. According to shipping sources, both these vessels are also under Shell’s control.

Once commercial operation begins, Osaka Gas and Jera are set to begin loading from the facility, with each having offtake rights of 2.2 million mt/year.

An LNG tanker chartered to Osaka Gas — the 152,300 cu m Seri Balqis — is currently in the mid-Atlantic and destined for Freeport, with an arrival date of October 9, according to Platts Analytics.

The tanker was heard chartered by Osaka Gas for a period of six months beginning in October, but then subsequently sublet to another party to lift a US Gulf Coast-sourced cargo in October, according to shipping sources.

