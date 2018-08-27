This Is How America Nearly Nuked A Canal Through Central America

The Panama Canal is, inarguably, a remarkable feat of engineering. Most people know that it’s an artificial construct connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, but it certainly wasn’t a matter of simply digging it out of the earth in a matter of months.

The French, buoyed by their recent success at carving out Egypt’s Suez Canal, were the first to give excavation and construction a go in 1881, about a century after the Spanish military outlined their plans to do just that – but it proved to be too difficult, and, succumbing to diseases they didn’t fully understand, workers died at a breathtakingly high rate. The British, along with the now-defunct Republic of New Granada, thought about giving it a try too, but they never got started.

The US has already built a railway across the isthmus by 1855, but they were also keen on the idea of a canal. After the French plans were sold to the American government, its engineers achieved a feat no-one else could: a 82-kilometer (51-mile) aquatic highway was born in 1914, after 10 years of painstaking work. The region was revolutionized, and, until control was handed over to Panama in 1977, the US ruled the waters.

In the 1960s, the powers-that-be decided that Panama Canal wasn’t enough. There was simply too much land still in the way, and it would be rather useful if, somewhere along Central America, a new route could be dug out. Fortunately, science had seemingly provided an answer to an impatient US government: why not simply use a series of colossal nuclear weapons to literally carve a hole through hundreds of kilometres of rock?

This was to be the Pan-Atomic Canal. Here’s the story of why it never came to pass.

It must have been strange to live in America during the Cold War, particularly in the 1950s and 1960s. Nuclear weapons were clearly in vogue, and superpowers sought both quality and quantity. Their brinkmanship intensified so quickly after the end of the Second World War that, at one point, both were thinking of detonating a nuclear weapon on the surface of the Moon.

Source: Forbes