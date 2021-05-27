This June Maritime Industry Will See an Exceptional 3 – Day Online Event

Maritime networking experts at IGGS Group are working on their biggest online event to this date. The Grand Maritime Forum Europe is a unique virtual event that will provide an opportunity for the maritime experts to meet for three days in order to discuss the latest trends in the industry, regulations and technological advancements.

Shipowners, ship managers, ship operators, ship builders, ports, classification societies, regulators, government bodies and technology companies will come together in a yet unseen event for the European market. Grand Maritime Forum Europe promises to provide a very effective platform for networking, ideas sharing and getting the latest updates.

Click the link below for more information.

Dates: June 15 – 17

Official website: https://grandmaritimeforumeurope.com/

Organizer: IGGS Group

Source: IGGS Group