This Oil Rally Is Only Temporary

Oil has staged a short-term rally since collapsing under $10. Price has been so weak that it did not react immediately to the April 15th upturn in the weekly cycle. In the last year, four of five both buy and sell signals have been profitable.

1-Oil Weekly Cycle

The monthly cycle peaked last February. Price actually hit a high in January prior to the cycle peak, a sign of greater-than-expected weakness to come. This cycle is still falling and does not make a low until November. Thus, the current rally is short-term and is likely to end in mid-May when the weekly cycle tops. The $25-$28 price is likely the maximum target.

2-Oil Monthly Cycle

Here are the current fundamentals. Hedgers are net short more than 25% of the open interest. They usually buy when prices fall, but they apparently expect yet lower prices. More than 150 ETFs have delisted or done a reverse price split to boost their prices.

There is also no change in these bearish longer-term factors:

• The monthly bar graph has gave a hook sell signal in January. It last occurred at a major high in July 2008 leading to a bear market that led to a 66% drop over the next 6 months

• Downtrends in commodities tend to persist

• Oil has tended to decline during pandemics.

The determination of the ultimate low price is a bit more difficult. I had set downside price targets of $23, $17, and $11 last winter. At this time, there are two possibilities. Oil has already bottomed. This seems unlikely in view of the accurate monthly oil cycle. The second and more likely projection is that the $7 to $10 will be tested again in the autumn.

Source: Forbes