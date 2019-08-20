This year’s oil and gas bankruptcies already close to 2018 total

Bankruptcy filings by U.S. energy producers so far this year have already nearly matched the total for the whole of 2018, law firm Haynes & Boone reported Aug. 14, as volatile oil and gas prices drive companies to seek protection from creditors. A total of 26 firms with debts totaling $10.96 billion have filed for court restructuring through mid-August, according to the law firm’s report.

Last year, 28 companies filed for bankruptcy, listing $13.2 billion in debt, while 24 firms sought protection in 2017 with $8.5 billion in debt. Through most of 2019, U.S. light, sweet crude oil has been stuck in the $50-range on the New York Mercantile Exchange, finishing on Aug. 14 at $55.23. West Texas Intermediate averaged $65.06 a barrel last year. Natural gas prices also have fallen so low in some places that some companies have shut in wells and others have paid pipeline operators to take their gas.

Many of 2019’s filings are pre-planned Chapter 11 restructurings, where creditors agree in advance on a financial restructuring plan, said Buddy Clark, a Haynes & Boone partner. “I don’t think you will see a lot of Chapter 7 (liquidations),” he said. “When you see Chapter 7s is when there are no assets left. Typically, there are always assets left.” In the oil field services industry, there have been 10 bankruptcy filings so far this year.

Source: Reuters