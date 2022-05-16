Thomas Miller Specialty announces strategic partnership with Send

Thomas Miller Specialty, a global multi-line insurance provider has announced a new partnership with Send Technology Solutions Ltd (Send) to automate and streamline its operating model.

The new collaboration enables Thomas Miller Specialty to utilise Send’s cloud-based Underwriting Workbench solution to manage new business, renewals and endorsements across the business’ London and Hamburg offices from one single platform.

The strategic partnership furthers Thomas Miller Specialty’s ambition to lead the market in technology-driven underwriting, providing a fully automated platform for all its specialty lines businesses and real-time provision of quality risk data to its capacity providers.

Send’s AI-driven Underwriting Workbench for MGAs brings bordereaux management, pricing, policy admin, audit and compliance control, and reporting into one platform. Thomas Miller Specialty’s team of underwriters will also benefit from enriched business intelligence and high levels of automation, freeing them from manual processes and rekeying.

Danielle Champion, CEO Thomas Miller Specialty, said:

“The Send Underwriting Workbench provides a joined-up, end-to-end underwriting system across the entire lifecycle. Send’s technology solution and the company is a great fit for Thomas Miller Specialty and the partnership will further cement Thomas Miller Specialty as one of the most forward looking and technologically advanced MGAs in the market.”

Ben Huckel, CEO & Co-founder at Send commented:

“Partnering with a well-respected and established MGA like Thomas Miller Specialty is important as it demonstrates the ability of our commercial insurance solutions to meet the needs of today’s digital-first MGAs. These businesses are increasingly looking for smart, scalable software solutions that enable quick speed to market, and the ability to bring underwriting out of siloes to enable a single customer view.”

Lisa Gibbard, CIO, Thomas Miller Group, added:

“This platform will provide a strategic solution enabling us to expand our business capabilities, streamline our processes through increased automation and ensure a best of breed customer experience. Such capabilities are key to support entry to new markets and leverage a competitive advantage, now and for our future growth. We look forward to working with Send in our new partnership.”

Source: Thomas Miller