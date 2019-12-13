Thomas Miller Specialty concludes purchase of Lodestar Marine’s book of business

Thomas Miller Specialty, a global insurance provider across a number of sectors including marine, offshore and general aviation, announced today it has concluded the purchase of Lodestar Marine’s book of business.

Vicky Clarke, underwriter at Lodestar Marine is joining the Thomas Miller Specialty team. Vicky has over 13 years’ experience in the marine insurance market as an underwriter and she will bring not only sector expertise, but will ensure continuity for renewing business.

Danielle Champion, Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Miller Specialty, says: “The purchase of Lodestar’s book is a logical, strategic fit for us and creates further scale in an increasingly competitive market. It will further enhance our service offering to our fixed premium P&I customers.”

Hugo Wynn-Williams, Chairman Thomas Miller Specialty, says: “We are committed to consolidating our fixed premium protection and indemnity offering and building up our MGA business.”

Source: Thomas Miller