Thomas Miller Specialty, in partnership with HDI Global SE, launches marine and energy offshore capability in Singapore

Thomas Miller Specialty, a global insurance provider across a number of sectors including marine and offshore, has recruited senior marine and energy underwriter Mark Nunn as its specialist offshore underwriter in Asia Pacific.

An insurance specialist with extensive knowledge of the offshore market in Asia Pacific, Mark has worked in Singapore since 2013. Mark joins from Lloyd’s syndicate Markel International where he worked as an energy underwriter having previously worked at Marsh as a broker and client executive in both Singapore and London.

Mark is the first employee of Thomas Miller Specialty (Singapore) PTE Limited as the company looks to grow in this important market and will be based in HDI Global’s Singapore office. The appointment will enable Thomas Miller Specialty Offshore (TMSO), in collaboration with HDI Global Singapore, to offer a comprehensive risk transfer solution for Energy clients in the region.

Bernt Hellman, Managing Director, Offshore Marine & Energy, Thomas Miller Specialty, says:

“We believe it’s important to establish a permanent presence in Singapore and for the APAC region. Mark joins us as an established and trusted underwriter in the Singapore market and demonstrates our commitment to provide a strong local Offshore Marine and Energy product. We are really excited and very proud of this latest development that reinforces our relationship with HDI Global and HDI Global Specialty, which continues to go from strength to strength since 2016.”

Graham Silton, Managing Director and Principal Officer, HDI Global SE Singapore, says:

“We are very excited to launch this joint product offering and believe the Thomas Miller Specialty appointment of Mark Nunn will drive this initiative forward. Mark will work closely with Mark Mackay, Head of Energy, Eastern Region of HDI Global SE Singapore, to promote and provide tailormade account solutions for Onshore and Offshore products to our mutual clients and brokers in the APAC region.”

