Thomas Miller Specialty Marine restructures to bolster alignment with UK P&I Club

Leading fixed premium P&I writer Thomas Miller Specialty (TMS Marine) has appointed Helge Volger, Managing Director and CEO of TMS GmbH, to the role of Chief Underwriting Officer. The move follows a thorough review of the business following the decision by TMS Marine to move its P&I capacity to the UK P&I Club.

The strategy to align the management of TMS Marine to the UK P&I Club reflects the similarity of the two businesses’ product offering and common distribution channels. In his new role Helge will take leadership of the TMS Marine underwriting teams in both London and Hamburg. This will bring increased alignment and strategic clarity to the business, with TMS Marine reporting directly into William Beveridge, Chief Underwriting Officer for the UK P&I Club.

William Beveridge, CUO, UK P&I Club commented:

“This change in management reporting and structure will benefit both the UK P&I Club and TMS, providing improved communication between our underwriting and claims teams, and a more consistent offering to our brokers and key business partners. In addition, the new structure provides improved risk appetite alignment and a simplified overall structure facilitating closer collaboration between the UK P&I Club and TMS Marine.”

Source: Thomas Miller