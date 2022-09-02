Thome Group Wins Outstanding Contribution to Safety at Sea Award

Thome Group has won the 2022 Outstanding Contribution to Safety @ Sea Award organised by the Singapore Maritime Ports Authority. The award was presented by Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore on the 31st of August in the Peony Grand Ballroom at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.

Thome was recognised for a series of safety programmes and initiatives that it has developed to ensure that the company is disciplined and focused in keeping its commitment to safety.

These included the creation of a safety department which focuses on monitoring the implementation of health, safety and quality policies, ensuring the company follows a risk-based approach which includes conducting risk analyses and implementing regular safety campaigns focussing on specific themes.

One of these campaigns is called “Partners in Safety” which is designed to set up stronger links between Thome’s seafarers and their onshore colleagues with regards to safety related matters. The aim is to encourage the two sides to work more closely together with information sharing and support in a blame free culture.

Thome has also initiated a safety coach programme where specialist safety coaches sail with Thome’s fully managed vessels to promote and spread their knowledge on safety requirements, systems, and procedures among the ship’s staff.

Accepting the award on behalf of Thome, Capt. Mayuresh Jayade, Marine and Safety Manager of Thome Group, said, “Thome Group places great importance on safety matters and has developed several initiatives and projects to ensure that the company is disciplined and focused in keeping its commitment to safety. We are very honoured that the MPA has recognised that with this prestigious award.”

Olav Nortun, CEO of Thome Group added, “I am pleased to say that by implementing these various safety initiatives we have seen a reduction in injuries and incidents from our fleet, so this award rewards the hard work of our staff both onshore and at sea.”

Source: Thome Group