ThPA S.A. expands its intermodal service to Skopje

ThPA S.A. is launching a new container block-train service between Thessaloniki and the capital of the Republic of North Macedonia, Skopje. At the same time, it celebrates the one-year anniversary of the railway connection between Thessaloniki and the city of Nis, Republic of Serbia. With the expansion of its activities in the two cities, ThPA S.A. intensifies its footprint in the field of intermodal services, offering customers reliable, efficient, and environmentally friendly transport options. This is a strategic choice aimed at further developing the connectivity of the Port of Thessaloniki with the countries of the broader Balkan and Southeast European region.

The new regular container block-train service, which will connect the Port of Thessaloniki and Skopje on a weekly basis, will start on September 6, 2023, and trains will depart from Thessaloniki every Wednesday and arrive in Skopje on the same day. The provision of the new intermodal service is the result of the cooperation between ThPA S.A. and eleven private and public organizations.

“The new intermodal service provides climate-neutral transport from the Port of Thessaloniki to Skopje, significantly contributing to the reduction of transport-related CO₂ emissions. At the same time, it allows ThPA S.A. to further develop the connectivity of the Port and its international intermodal network, which brings Thessaloniki closer to customers in Southeast and Central Europe. ThPA S.A. is ready to increase itinerary frequency, based on customer demand. It is also important to mention that only with a continuous modernization of the railway infrastructure it will be feasible to further develop new and innovative intermodal services,” stated the Executive Chairman of the BoD & Managing Director of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos.

Source: ThPA S.A.