ThPA S.A: First Underwater Cleaning at the Port of Thessaloniki

In the framework of its initiatives for the protection of the marine environment and the advancement of sustainable development, ThPA S.A. organized an Underwater Cleaning Action at the Port of Thessaloniki today. The action was implemented in cooperation with the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (HELMEPA), Antipollution of V Group, Hellenic Environmental Center S.A. (HEC) and MEPP Environmental and under the auspices of the Region of Central Macedonia and the Municipality of Thessaloniki.

With the participation of 16 divers, the seabed around Pier 1 of the Port of Thessaloniki was cleaned of objects that have no place in the marine environment. The objects that were located were lifted by specialized divers, with the aim of subsequently recording, separating, and reusing or properly managing them.

At the same time, more than 250 high school students in Thessaloniki had the opportunity to experience an experiential educational journey and to be informed about significant issues concerning environmental and marine protection.

Among other things, the students observed up close and safely the process of cleaning and retrieving the findings. At the same time, they received information from HELMEPA and participating bodies on matters related to the protection of the marine ecosystem and sustainable development (circular economy, blue economy, etc.)

The Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos, stated: ‘At ThPA S.A. we are proud of the underwater cleaning action implemented today at Pier 1 of the Port for the first time. The protection of the sea, as well as educating the public and raising awareness about this major challenge, is vital for the protection of the environment and the advancement of sustainable development. As a company, we are committed to integrating sustainable development practices across the whole range of our activities. In this direction, we continue to strive for reducing the environmental footprint of our operations, develop synergies and implement actions to protect the environment and the seas aiming to create added value for society. I would like to warmly thank the Region of Central Macedonia and the Municipality of Thessaloniki for endorsing this initiative through the provision of their auspices, all the participating bodies, the Secretary General of Shipping and Ports, Evangelos Kyriazopoulos and all the students who embraced the Underwater Cleaning Action.”

Source: Thessaloniki Port Authority