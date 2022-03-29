ThPA S.A.: Overall increase in revenue for all business sectors in 2021

2021 results posted an overall increase in revenue in all business sectors of the Port, compared to 2020. Specifically, following the BoD approval on March 28th, 2022 of the Annual Financial Report, it is announced that the consolidated revenue for 2021 amounted to € 77,9 mil. (revenue for ThPA Sofia reached € 1 mil.), Consolidated Operating Profit (EBITDA) was € 33,4 mil. and Consolidated Net Profit after taxes amounted to € 19,8 mil.

The annual Consolidated Financial Statements are released for ThPA S.A. (“ThPA” or “Company”), with the addition of the 100% subsidiary “ThPA Sofia EAD” (“ThPA Sofia”), which was established in November 2020.

Regarding ThPA financials, the total revenue increased from € 71,7 mil. in 2020 to € 76,9 mil. in 2021 showing an increase of € 5,2 mil. (7,2%), with € 1,3 mil. additional revenues from the container terminal, an increase of 2,7% and € 3,3 mil. additional revenues from the conventional cargo terminal, an increase of 16,3%, mainly due to increased cargo volumes in those two sectors. Also, an increase was posted from the development of real estate spaces with € 0,3 mil. additional revenue, reaching an increase of 20,2% and € 0,2 mil. additional revenue from the passenger terminal, posting an increase of 110,5%. Specifically for cruise ships, it is noted that seventeen (17) arrivals were posted in 2021, compared to one (1) arrival in 2020.

Gross Profit increased from € 33,9 mil. in 2020 to € 37,0 mil. in 2021 representing an increase of 9%.

Operating Profits (EBITDA) also increased from € 30,9 mil. in 2020, to € 34,7 mil. in 2021, representing an increase of 12,3%, primarily due to the increased volumes handled.

Net Profit after taxes recorded an increase by 5%, from € 20,1 mil. in 2020, to € 21,1 mil. in 2021.

Container Terminal throughput increased by a total of 2,2%, from 461k TEU in 2020, to 471k TEU in 2021. During the same period, the volume of conventional cargo handled increased significantly, specifically by 13,3%, from 3.714k tons to 4.236k tons respectively, mainly due to the volume increases of nickel and coal. Vessel calls increased by a total of 7,1% from 1.286 in 2020 to 1.377 in 2021, including container, conventional cargo and passenger vessels.

The capital expenditure program for 2021 amounted to € 17,4 mil., compared to € 8,1 mil. in 2020 mainly attributed to the investments in the upgrade of the Port’s facilities and infrastructure, the purchase of new loading and unloading equipment including the advance payments for the purchase of two new cranes (STS) to be fully operational in July of 2022.

The proposed dividend per share amounts to € 1,50.

The Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos, stated: “We remain optimistic and focused on our strategic objective, which is to implement our investment plan while developing all business sectors of the Port of Thessaloniki, actively contributing to the development of our business partners and offering value to all stakeholders and society, while promoting sustainability. In early 2022, we signed the cooperation agreement with the Suez Canal Economic Zone, laying the foundation for joint initiatives that will enhance cargo and passenger flows between Egypt and Greece, such as the establishment of a maritime line for perishable goods and bulk cargo and the development of cruise business.

Moreover, our continuous promotion of Thessaloniki as an ideal cruise destination is expected to create an impressive growth in the cruise sector with 62 confirmed cruise ship arrivals scheduled to take place in 2022, compared to 17 arrivals in 2021. We also expect the enhancement of ferry connectivity, over and above the existing ferry routes that the Port of Thessaloniki has with the North Aegean, Cyclades and Sporades islands”.

Source: Thessaloniki Port Authority