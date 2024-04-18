ThPA S.A.: Performance growth for 2023 with record container throughput and preferred bidder for Pier 6

Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A., the operator of the port of Thessaloniki and the multi-gateway intermodal network and logistics solution provider for the Balkans and the broader Southeast, Central and Eastern European region, announced the financial results for the financial year 2023.

Specifically, following the approval of the Annual Financial Report from the Board of Directors (BoD) on 17.04.2024, it is announced that consolidated revenue for 2023 was increased to € 85,9 mil., from € 85,3 mil. for 2022.

The container terminal posted a significant growth in revenue of over 12% (to € 59,8 mil.); similar growth was posted in the real estate sector and in the cruise & ferry passenger traffic by 18,2% and 31,3% respectively (to € 3,9 mil. and € 0,9 mil. respectively), while conventional cargo terminal posted a decrease in revenue by 21,5% (to € 20,2 mil.). Revenue from the subsidiary in Sofia was formed at insignificant levels.

Regarding the Group performance, there was a net increase in profitability at all levels: Gross Profits increased by 1,9%, to € 37,6 mil., Operating Profits (EBITDA) increased by 3,4% to € 34,1 mil. and the Net Profits after taxes increased by 8,9%, to € 20,3 mil.

The Capital Expenditure (CapEx) plan for 2023 exceeded € 9,2 mil. and mainly involved a new Cruise Terminal “Alexander the Great”, restoration of functional depths, repair and upgrade of quays, power substation upgrades, procurement of loading and unloading equipment and ISPS security systems.

The Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A., Mr. Athanasios Liagkos commented: “The implementation of the development plan and the initiatives of ThPA S.A. are constantly strengthening the role of the Port of Thessaloniki in the global port sector. With continuous investments of more than € 71,3 million since 2018, upgrading the equipment, infrastructure, services provided, and the specialization of the Organization’s human resources, we achieve the strengthening of our partners’ trust, creating new milestones for the Port of Thessaloniki. An indicative example is the highest container throughput ever recorded at the Port (520.048 TEU). In addition, in 2023 we strengthened our extroversion, with the dynamic participation of ThPA S.A. in national and international prestigious exhibitions and with initiatives to hold events in Thessaloniki, such as the 7th “Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum” and the 1st “Southeast Europe Connectivity Forum”. With a vision to be more than a Port and with an international orientation, in 2024 we aim at initiatives and actions that promote maximum satisfaction of all stakeholders of the Port and facilitate the wider port community, focusing on development and driven by sustainability and investments with consistency and efficiency. In this context, it is announced that “JOINT VENTURE METKA – TEKAL S.A.” has emerged as the preferred bidder of the project “6th Pier, Expansion of the Port Infrastructure” as approved today by the Board of Directors of ThPA S.A.”

Source: ThPA S.A.