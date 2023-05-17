Three Crowley-managed Tankers Awarded Roles in Defense Fleet with Stena Bulk

Three Crowley-managed tankers have been selected by the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) to serve in its Tanker Security Program. The program ensures a commercial fleet can readily transport liquid fuel supplies in times of need for the U.S. Department of Defense.

The selected medium-range tankers are part of a joint venture between Crowley and Stena Bulk USA awarded TSP participation. The vessels — Stena Immaculate, Stena Imperative and Stena Impeccable – will be reflagged as U.S. registered vessels with U.S. crews. The tankers will continue international commercial operations but can be chartered on a short-term basis to serve the U.S. government’s operations.

“Crowley appreciates the U.S. government and military’s continued trust in our capabilities to serve the nation’s needs. Crowley’s team with Stena Bulk offers government customers a deep, full suite of capabilities to maintain an efficient, dependable supply chain with management that adds value by being able to meet needs quickly and innovatively,” said Gavin Hughes, vice president, Crowley Government Solutions, the company’s business unit for government services.

Stena_Impeccable_2.jpgA federal law requires the U.S. Department of Transportation, which includes MARAD, work with the Defense Department to establish a fleet of active, commercially viable, militarily useful, and privately-owned product tank vessels to meet national defense and other security requirements. The initial fleet size is 10, and companies receive a stipend for each ship enrolled in support of the nation’s defense forces.

Crowley and Stena Bulk partnered before to serve the energy needs of the government and military. For example, Crowley won the Military Sealift Command charter contract in 2022 to run the Stena Polaris, an Ice Class tanker serving bulk fuel needs of the U.S. Department of Defense in the Arctic and Antarctic regions as well as transporting fuel in the Mediterranean Sea region.

Source: Crowley