Three Japanese Q3 aluminum premium deals reported as delays continue to extend

Three Japanese third-quarter aluminum premium deals were reported on July 28 by western producer sources.

One deal was reported by a western producer source for more than 1,000 mt/month shipment over July-September, and was concluded at $127.50/mt CIF Japan, plus London Metal Exchange cash settlement average of the shipment month.

The remaining two deals were for a total of 3,500 mt/month shipment over July-September, concluded at $118/mt CIF Japan, plus London Metal Exchange cash settlement average of the shipment month. The two aforementioned deals were reported by a second western producer source.

The three deals reported on July 28 came after a long period of negotiation between producers and Japanese end-users, with the previous trade reported on July 5.

The first quarterly aluminum premium contract reported on July 5 was for more than 1,000 mt/month shipment over July-September, and concluded at $127.50/mt, plus London Metal Exchange cash settlement average of the shipment month, CIF Japan. The deal was reported by a western producer source.

Sources are also expecting more deals in the next week, and a producer source confirmed that they are still in the midst of negotiating with Japanese end-users.

Quarterly premium talks normally finish by the end of the month prior to the subsequent quarter, but delays have been increasingly common over the past few quarters as Japanese end-users and producers have been unable to agree on the premium levels.

While higher premiums levels were more likely to be internationally recognized by traders, Japanese consumers might be less receptive of these premium levels.

Meanwhile, Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity insights, assessed the Platts CIF Japan spot premium for 99.7% P1020/P1020A aluminum ingot at $102-$112/mt plus London Metal Exchange cash, CIF Japan, on Jul. 28, down $4/mt from Jul. 27.

Source: Platts