Three more LNG tankers scheduled to arrive in Britain, the Netherlands

Three more liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are scheduled to arrive in Britain and the Netherlands in November and December, Refinitiv Eikon and port data showed.

* The Georgiy Brusilov is set to arrive at the Isle of Grain terminal on Nov. 30 from Russia. It has a capacity of about 173,000 cubic metres.

* The Boris Davydov is scheduled at Dutch port Rotterdam on Dec. 2, arriving from Russia. It has a capacity of about 170,000 cubic metres.

* The Gaslog Skagen is scheduled to arrive at Britain’s Dragon terminal on Dec. 6 from the United States. It has a capacity of about 155,000 cubic metres.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, editing by Terje Solsvik)