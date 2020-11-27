Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Three more LNG tankers scheduled to arrive in Britain, the Netherlands

Three more LNG tankers scheduled to arrive in Britain, the Netherlands

in International Shipping News 27/11/2020

Three more liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are scheduled to arrive in Britain and the Netherlands in November and December, Refinitiv Eikon and port data showed.

* The Georgiy Brusilov is set to arrive at the Isle of Grain terminal on Nov. 30 from Russia. It has a capacity of about 173,000 cubic metres.

* The Boris Davydov is scheduled at Dutch port Rotterdam on Dec. 2, arriving from Russia. It has a capacity of about 170,000 cubic metres.

* The Gaslog Skagen is scheduled to arrive at Britain’s Dragon terminal on Dec. 6 from the United States. It has a capacity of about 155,000 cubic metres.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software