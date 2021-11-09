Three terminal operators form joint venture to improve Savannah efficiency

Three companies have formed the joint venture Gateway Terminals in an effort to increase efficiency at the Port of Savannah.

Ports America, Ceres and SSA Atlantic have consolidated container terminal, truck gate and stevedoring services in order to take advantage of “compelling” growth opportunities, especially “in light of the tremendous increase in demand for services to support Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), the nation’s third busiest container port complex,” GPA noted in a release Thursday.

“The benefits of this joint venture company for the Port of Savannah and its customers include integrated operations across all berths, providing the ability to turn more ships and move more cargo,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch.

Kevin Price, currently chief operating officer for Virginia International Terminals, will be president of Gateway Terminals, effective Dec. 1.

“Kevin has the right experience to head this new organization,” Lynch said. “He is a perfect leader to successfully merge the stevedoring services, bringing operations experience from ports, terminal operators and drayage companies, so he understands the various components and the supply chain issues the country is facing.”

This SONAR chart shows how import volumes at Savannah have grown over the past year. The blue line uses U.S. Customs data and reflects a seven-day average of shipments heading into Savannah. The green line represents TEU tender volumes for containers headed to Savannah and booked by ocean container lines.

Ports America is a U.S.-based terminal operator and stevedore. CERES, a subsidiary of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners, is also a stevedore and terminal operator in North America and operates across multiple cargo types. Meanwhile, SSA, a subsidiary of global terminal operator Carrix, is a marine terminal operator whose footprint extends to more than 250 terminal facilities and rail operations in the U.S., Canada, Latin and South America, Asia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Source: FreightWaves