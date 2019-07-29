Three US Port Projects In Line For Funding

Three US port-related projects will receive funding totalling US$142.06m to spend on improving freight productivity and efficiency.

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) said the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) has selected the projects in Baltimore, Cleveland and Miami to forward to Congress for grant funding under the Nationally Significant Freight and Highway Projects Program (INFRA).

“The INFRA program is a tool that ports must fully utilize for our freight network and supply chain to operate efficiently,” said AAPA President and CEO Kurt Nagle. “While many maritime projects are complex and need multimodal funding tools to build them, there are plenty of highway corridor and first/last mile projects in need of federal funding.”

Project breakdown

US$125m will go to the Maryland Department of Transportation for Baltimore’s Howard Street railroad (CSX Transportation) tunnel to enable double stacking of shipping containers to and from the Port of Baltimore in this crucial freight-rail corridor.

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) will get US$9.02m for Cleveland’s Cuyahoga River bulkhead project to replace dilapidated bulkhead on the Cuyahoga River Ship Channel and prevent a collapse of Franklin Hill along Irishtown Bend. This is a key economic and environmental protection funding initiative for the Port of Cleveland.

US$8.04m will be given to PortMiami for its Seaboard Marine Terminal rehabilitation and expansion initiative, which is the second year in a row this PortMiami terminal project will get an INFRA grant. Last year it received US$7m for a new gate complex.

Source: Port Strategy