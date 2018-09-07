Three Vessels Denied Access to Paris MOU Region

The above named vessel was detained in port of Azov (Russian Federation) on 16 July 2018. This is the third detention in the Paris MoU region within the last 36 months. The ship flies the flag of Comoros which is black on the current Paris MoU WGB list.

Therefore under the provisions of section 4 of the Paris MoU, Article 16 of EU Council Directive 2009/16/EC, the ship will be refused further access to any port and anchorage in the Paris MOU region, except a port and anchorage of the ship’s flag State. This refusal of access will become applicable immediately after the ship is authorized to leave this port and anchorage.

As this is the first refusal of access order the period of the refusal of access will be 3 months.

Your attention is drawn to the provisions of Section 4.4 of the Paris MOU, Article 21.6 of EU Council Directive 2009/16/EC1, which allow access to a specific port and anchorage in the event of force majeure or overriding safety considerations, or to reduce or minimize the risk of pollution or to have deficiencies rectified, provided that adequate measures to the satisfaction of the competent authority of such State have been implemented by the company or the master of the ship to ensure safe entry.

M/V “SORMOVSKIY 32” – IMO 7329144 refused access to the Paris MoU region

The above named vessel was detained in port Rostov-on-Don (Russian Federation) on 29 July 2018. This is the third detention in the Paris MoU region within the last 24 months. The ship flies the flag of Comores which is black on the current Paris MoU WGB list.

Therefore under the provisions of section 4 of the Paris MoU, Article 16 of EU Council Directive 2009/16/EC, the ship will be refused further access to any port and anchorage in the Paris MOU region, except a port and anchorage of the ship’s flag State. This refusal of access will become applicable immediately after the ship is authorized to leave this port and anchorage.

As this is the first refusal of access order the period of the refusal of access will be 3 months.

M/V “RAWAN” – IMO 8697304 refused access to the Paris MoU region

The above named vessel which was detained in Limassol (Cyprus) on 23 April 2018 left the port on 25 July 2018 but failed to call at the repair yard in Alexandria, Egypt as agreed.

The vessel was allowed to sail for a single voyage from Limassol to Alexandria for cargo discharge and then to proceed to ‘Egyptian Ship Repairs & Building & Co.’ repair yard (Alexandria) as per Flag authorization dated 20 July 2018.

In accordance with the provisions of section 23(4) of Merchang Shipping (Port State Control) Laws of 2011 and 2015 (Law 95(I)/2011) as amendend} of the Republic of Cyprus, Section 4.2 of the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control and Article 21.4 of the EU Council Directive 2009/16/EC as amended, you are advised that the above named vessel will be refused access to any port and anchorages in the Paris MoU region, except a port and anchorage of the ships flag State, until you have provided evidence to the satisfaction of this administration that the ship fully complies with all applicable requirements of the Convention.

Source: Paris MOU