Three Years: Expanded Canal Continues To Exceed Expectations

Over the past three years, the Expanded Canal continues to exceed expectations. More than 6,000 Neopanamax vessels have transited the waterway, confirming the route’s efficiency and the maritime industry’s confidence in the Expanded Canal. Increased experience with the Neopanamax Locks and continued investment into its operations have allowed the waterway to provide additional capacity, flexibility and efficiency to shippers, reaffirming our commitment to provide a safe and efficient service to our customers.

Source: The Panama Canal