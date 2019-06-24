Recent News

  
Home / Recent Videos / Three Years: Expanded Canal Continues To Exceed Expectations

Three Years: Expanded Canal Continues To Exceed Expectations

in Recent Videos 24/06/2019

Over the past three years, the Expanded Canal continues to exceed expectations. More than 6,000 Neopanamax vessels have transited the waterway, confirming the route’s efficiency and the maritime industry’s confidence in the Expanded Canal. Increased experience with the Neopanamax Locks and continued investment into its operations have allowed the waterway to provide additional capacity, flexibility and efficiency to shippers, reaffirming our commitment to provide a safe and efficient service to our customers.

Source: The Panama Canal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software