Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2019 grew by 2.7% to 766.8 million tonnes of cargo (detalization)

In January-November 2019, seaports of Russia handled 766.8 million tonnes of cargo (up 2.7%, year-on-year), says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Transshipment of dry cargo totaled 342.8 million tonnes (-4.0%) including 160.5 million tonnes of coal (+7.7%), 51.5 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+5.6%), 34.8 million tonnes of grain (-33.2%), 24.1 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-13.0%), 17.4 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+7.2%), 8.3 million tonnes of ore (+31.6%), 5.5 million tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (down 2.1 times), 4.7 million tonnes of timber (-6.5%).

Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo totaled 424.0 million tonnes (+8.8%) including 253.3 million tonnes of crude oil (+9.5%), 136.0 million tonnes of oil products (+2.4%) and 29.9 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+45.4%).

Exports totaled 596.8 million tonnes (+4.7%), imports – 34.1 million tonnes (+3.4%), transit – 61.0 million tonnes (+5.1%), short-sea traffic – 74.9 million tonnes (-12.7%).

Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 96.1 million tonnes (+14.5%, year-on-year) including 29.1 million tonnes of dry cargo (+3.5%) and 67.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+20.1%). The port of Murmansk handled 56.8 million tonnes (+1.8%)m Sabetta – 25.3 million tonnes (up 1.7 times), Varandey – 6.6 million tonnes (+2.5%), Arkhangelsk – 2.5 million tonnes (-4.5%).

Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 235.8 million tonnes (+5.1%) including 101.3 million tonnes of dry cargo (+1.3%) and 134.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+8.2%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 95.3 million tonnes (+5.6%), Primorsk – 56.3 million tonnes (+16.3%), Big Port St. Petersburg – 55.0 million tonnes (+1.5%), Vysotsk – 17.9 million tonnes (+6.2%).

Operators of seaports in the Azov-Don Basin handled 234.1 million tonnes (-6.2%) including 86.9 million tonnes of dry cargo (-21.4%) and 147.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+5.8%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 142.7 million tonnes (+1.7%), Tuapse – 22.5 million tonnes (-3.8%), Kvkaz – 19.3 million tonnes (-33.2%), Rostov-on-Don – 14.5 million tonnes (-7.6%), Taman – 13.2 million tonnes (+4.0%).

Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 6.7 million tonnes (up 1.5 times) including 2.5 million tonnes of dry cargo (+1.6%) and 4.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (up 2.1 times). Throughput of Makhachkala port surged 1.8 times to 4.2 million tonnes, Astrakhan – to 2.0 million tonnes (+15.5%).

Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 194.1 million tonnes (+5.2%) including 123.0 million tonnes of dry cargo (+6.0) and 71.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+4.0%). Vostochny port handled 67.2 million tonnes (+5.2%), Vanino – 28.5 million tonnes (+5.0%), Nakhodka – 23.4 million tonnes (+3.9%), Vladivostok – 20.3 million tonnes (+5.5%), De-Kastri – 12.4 million tonnes (+9.2%), Posiet – 7.3 million tonnes (+10.6%), Prigorodnoye – 14.4 million tonnes (-6.2%).

Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP) set up in 1987 unites over 50 organizations and enterprises of Russia’s maritime transport. ASOP comprises commercial seaports, forwarding and agency companies, scientific research institutes and marine educational institutions. Operational results of Russian port sector are based on statistics reports and cover all stevedoring companies operating in the Russian Federation.

Source: Portnews