Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2019 grew by 2.3% to 339.6 million tonnes of cargo

In January-May 2019, seaports of Russia handled 339.6 million tonnes of cargo (up 2.3%, year-on-year), says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Transshipment of dry cargo totaled 148.8 million tonnes (-5.1%) including 70.5 million tonnes of coal (+10.3%), 12.2 million tonnes of grain (-44.8%), 23.2 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+6.4%), 12.0 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-10.1%), 7.4 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-4.1%), 3.2 million tonnes of ore (+12.9%) and 2.1 million tonnes of timber (-6.2%).

Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo totaled 190.8 million tonnes (+9.0%) including 114.2 million tonnes of crude oil (+9.9%), 60.0 million tonnes of oil products (-0.4%) and 13.9 million tonnes of liquefied gas (up 1.6 times).

exports totaled 266.7 million tonnes (+4.6%), imports – 15.9 million tonnes (+4.5%), transit – 26.1 million tonnes (-2.7%), coastal trade cargo – 31.0 million tonnes (-11.6%).

Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 43.3 million tonnes, up 23.9% year-on-year, including 31.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+32.8%) and 12.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+5.9%). The port of Murmansk handled 26.2 million tonnes (+5.9%), Sabetta – 11.4 million tonnes (up 2.3 times) and Varandei – 3.0 million tonnes (+11.0%).

Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 108.1 million tonnes (+5.0%) including 46.0 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.9%) and 62.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+7.4%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 45.2 million tonnes (+9.1%), Big Port St. Petersburg – 25.0 million tonnes (+1.1%), Primorsk – 24.4 million tonnes (+8.0%), Vysotsk – 8.1 million tonnes (+7.6%).

Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 98.9 million tonnes (-11.2%) including 35.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-27.6%) and 63.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1.8%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 62.4 million tonnes (-4.6%), Tuapse – 9.0 million tonnes (-19.4%), Rostov-on-Don – 5.8 million tonnes (-11.2%), Kavkaz – 6.2 million tonnes (-39.3%), Taman – 6.8 million tonnes (+26.0%), Temryuk – 2.0 million tonnes (+41.5%).

Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 2.9 million tonnes грузов (+41.2%) including 1.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (up 2.1 times), and 1.0 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-10.5%). The port of Makhachkala handled 1.8 million tonnes (up 1.6 times), Astrakhan – 0.9 million tonnes (+9.2%).

Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 86.4 million tonnes (+7.1%) including 53.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+8.1%) and 32.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+5.4%). Vostochny port handled 30.6 million tonnes (+6.3%), Vanino – 13.5 million tonnes (+8.6%), Nakhodka – 10.9 million tonnes (+7.0%), Vladivostok – 9.0 million tonnes (+9.0%), De-Kastri – 6.0 million tonnes (+25.7%), Posiet – 3.2 million tonnes (+5.2%), Prigorodnoye – 6.9 million tonnes (-10.6%).

Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP) set up in 1987 unites over 50 organizations and enterprises of Russia’s maritime transport. ASOP comprises commercial seaports. forwarding and agency companies. scientific research institutes and marine educational institutions. Operational results of Russian port sector are based on statistics reports and cover all stevedoring companies operating in the Russian Federation.

Source: PortNews