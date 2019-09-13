Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2019 grew by 2.9% to 556.3 million tonnes of cargo (detalization)

In January-August 2019, seaports of Russia handled 556.3 million tonnes of cargo (up 2.9%, year-on-year), says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Transshipment of dry cargo totaled 248.0 million tonnes (-4.2%) including 116.9 million tonnes of coal (+8.4%), 24.0 million tonnes of grain (-35.3%), 37.4 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+6.1%), 18.2 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-11.5%), 12.0 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+2.1%), 5.9 million tonnes of ore (+26.2%), 3.3 million tonnes of timber (-9.4%).

Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo totaled 308.3 million tonnes (+9.5%) including 185.5 million tonnes of crude oil (+11.4%), 96.8 million tonnes of oil products (-0.7%) and 21.7 million tonnes of liquefied gas (up 1.6 times).

In the reporting period, exports totaled 433.6 million tonnes (+5.0%), imports – 25.1 million tonnes (+4.6%), transit – 44.0 million tonnes (+4.2%), short-sea traffic – 53.6 million tonnes (-12.8%).

Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 69.8 million tonnes (+19.4%, year-on-year) including 20.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+3.9%) and 49.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+27.4%). The port of Murmansk handled 41.5 million tonnes (+3.6%), Sabetta – 18.4 million tonnes (up 2.0 times), Varandey – 4.8 million tonnes (+6.6%), Arkhangelsk – 1.8 million tonnes (-5.5%).

Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 172.0 million tonnes (+5.8%) including 74.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+2.9%) and 97.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+8.1%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 69.1 million tonnes (+7.1%), Big Port St. Petersburg – 40.2 million tonnes (+2.0%), Primorsk – 41.6 million tonnes (+16.2%), Vysotsk – 12.8 million tonnes (+5.7%).

Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 168.5 million tonnes (-7.7%) including 61.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-23.6%) and 106.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+5.0%). The pport of Novorossiysk handled 103.1 million tonnes (-0.1%), Tuapse – 15.9 million tonnes (-8.7%), Rostov-on-Don – 10.6 million tonnes (-6.1%), Kavkaz – 13.7 million tonnes (-33.7%), Taman – 9.7 million tonnes (+12.2%), Temryuk – 3.0 million tonnes (+27.4%).

Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 4.8 million tonnes (+46.7%) including 3.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (up 2.1 times) and 1.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-1.5%). The port of Makhachkala handled 3.0 million tonnes (up 1.7 times), Astrakhan – 1.4 million tonnes (+11.6%).

Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 141.2 million tonnes (+5.5%) including 89.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+6.1%) and 51.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+4.5%). Port Vostochny handled 48.8 million tonnes (+4.2%), Vanino – 20.7 million tonnes (+6.5%), Nakhodka – 17.2 million tonnes (+4.8%), Vladivostok – 15.0 million tonnes (+8.8%), De-Kastri – 9.1 million tonnes (+14.2%), Posiet – 5.2 million tonnes (+5.1%), Prigorodnoye – 10.3 million tonnes (-9.6%).

Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP) set up in 1987 unites over 50 organizations and enterprises of Russia’s maritime transport. ASOP comprises commercial seaports. forwarding and agency companies. scientific research institutes and marine educational institutions. Operational results of Russian port sector are based on statistics reports and cover all stevedoring companies operating in the Russian Federation.

Source: Portnews