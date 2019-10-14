Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2019 grew by 2.8% to 626.8 million tonnes of cargo

In January-October 2019, seaports of Russia handled 626.8 million tonnes of cargo (up 2.8%, year-on-year), says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Transshipment of dry cargo totaled 280.1 million tonnes (-4.4%) including 131.8 million tonnes of coal (+8.1%), 42.0 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+5.9%), 28.1 million tonnes of grain (-34.5%), 20.1 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-12.1%), 13.7 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+3.1%), 6.7 million tonnes of ore (+30.6%), 4.7 million tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (down 2.3 times) and 3.8 million tonnes of timber (-7.8%).

Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo totaled 346.7 million tonnes (+9.4%) including 207.9 million tonnes of crude oil (+11.1%), 110.4 million tonnes of oil products (+0.4%) and 24.4 million tonnes of liquefied gas (up 1.5 times).

In the reporting period, exports totals 488.0 million tonnes (+4.9%), imports – 27.9 million tonnes (+3.5%), transit – 49.5 million tonnes (+4.9%), short-sea traffic – 61.4 million tonnes (-13.1%).

Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 78.6 million tonnes (+17.5%, year-on-year) including 23.5 million tonnes of dry cargo (+4.1%) and 55.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+24.2%). The port of Murmansk handled 46.4 million tonnes (+2.8%), Sabetta – 20.7 million tonnes (up 1.9 times), Varandei – 5.4 million tonnes (+4.5%), Arkhangelsk – 2.1 million tonnes (-4.4%).

Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 193.0 million tonnes (+6.0%) including 83.3 million tonnes of dry cargo (+2.5%) and 109.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+8.8%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 77.5 million tonnes (+7.0%), Primorsk – 46.9 million tonnes (+17.9%), Big Port St. Petersburg – 44.9 million tonnes (+1.6%), Vysotsk – 14.3 million tonnes (+4.2%).

Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin Basin handled 191.2 million tonnes (-7.5%) including 70.7 million tonnes of dry cargo (-23.2%) and 120.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+5.1%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 116.7 million tonnes (+1.0%), Tuapse – 18.1 million tonnes (-7.0%), Rostov-on-Don- 11.8 million tonnes (-7.9%), Kavkaz – 15.8 million tonnes (-34.8%), Taman – 10.9 million tonnes (+6.7), Temryuk – 3.4 million tonnes (+24.3%).

Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 5.5 million tonnes (up 1.5 times) including 3.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (up 2.2 times) and 2.0 million tonnes of dry cargo (+0.8%). The port of Makhachkala surged 1.8 times to 3.3 million tonnes, the port of Astrakhan hadled 1.7 million tonnes (+19.4%).

Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 158.5 million tonnes (+5.2%) including 100.7 million tonnes of dry cargo (+5.7%) and 57.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+4.4%). Vostochny Port handled 54.6 million tonnes (+4.4%), Vanino – 23.2 million tonnes (+5.5%), Nakhodka – 19.3 million tonnes (+4.5%), Vladivostok -16.6 million tonnes (+6.7%), De-Kastri – 10.1 million tonnes (+11.6%), Posiet – 5.9 million tonnes (+7.3%), Prigorodnoye – 11.8 million tonnes (-6.3%).

Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP) set up in 1987 unites over 50 organizations and enterprises of Russia’s maritime transport. ASOP comprises commercial seaports, forwarding and agency companies, scientific research institutes and marine educational institutions. Operational results of Russian port sector are based on statistics reports and cover all stevedoring companies operating in the Russian Federation.

Source: Portnews