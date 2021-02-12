Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2021 fell by 7.8% Y-o-Y

In January 2021, Russian seaports handled 63.35 million tonnes of cargo, down 7.8% year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

In the reported period, Russian ports handled 30.05 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+4.7%) and 33.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-16.7%). According to the statement, the decrease should be mainly attributed to the fall of liquid bulk cargo exports due a long period of storms in the Black Sea.

Yevgeny Tuzinkevich, head of the Black Sea Ports Authority, operation at the port of Novorossiysk was suspended for almost three weeks in January, hence the fall of throughput by 22.9%, year-on-year, to 9.968 million tonnes.

Total throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin fell by 15.9% to 17.33 million tonnes including 8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+7.7%) and 9.33 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (29.3%).

Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin fell by fell by 12.2% to 7.59 imlt including 1.99 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-17.8%) and 5.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-10.1%).

Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin fell by 5.1% to 21.05 million tonnes including 9.44 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+8.4%) and 11.61 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-13.8%).

Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin fell by 10.7% to 0.65 million tonnes including 0.24 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-21.5%) and 0.41 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.0%).

According to Magomed Abdulatipov, head of the Caspian Sea Ports Authority, operation of the basin’s largest port, Makhachkala, was suspended for a week amid challenging meteorological conditions.

Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin climbed by 1.3% to 16.73 million tonnes including 10.38 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+5.5%) and 6.35 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-4.9%).

